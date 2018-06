The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning. It's in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for gusty winds and low humidity for the Western Nevada Sierra front below 5000 ft.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause a fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when there are extremely hazardous fire conditions. Avoid yard work, target shooting or campfires.

