SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though it's the first day of fall, the next few days will be dry, windy and hot.

Because of these conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions for a large area of Northern California. Wind speeds are expected to increase Monday afternoon, in the 15-25 mph range, with gusts up to 30 mph or higher. The humidity with be very low, along with high temperatures approaching record 100 degrees days on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24 and 25.

This type of weather supports quick-growing fires, which may also survive an initial attack by firefighters.

RELATED: Nearly 124,000 customers could be affected by PG&E power shutoffs | UPDATED

RELATED: Sacramento Local Forecast

PG&E has issued pre-emptive warnings to customers in the Sierra Foothills as well as higher elevations in the Coastal Range. Accidental fires, however, are common and any spark could turn into a fire over the next few days.

The winds should calm by late Wednesday morning and the Red Flag Warning will expire.

This coming weekend, we will see a drastic change as much cooler weather arrives with light rain chances Saturday and Sunday. The Sierra could also see some light snow.

Continue the conversation with Rob on Facebook.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Morning Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Auburn Fire Chief Dave Spencer on preparing for possible power shutoffs | Extended Interview