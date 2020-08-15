California heat spurs first rolling power outages since 2011

PG&E is saying up to 250,000 customers could be impacted by power outages during a dangerous heatwave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is withering under a heat wave that's bringing dangerously high temperatures plus the threat of wildfires and more coronavirus infections as people flock to beaches and recreation areas.

The operator of California's power grid, the California Independent System Operator [ISO], declared a Stage 3 emergency, which means if things get worse, there could be rolling blackouts.

This is the first time since 2011 the emergency has been declared. A Stage 3 emergency is announced when there are high temperatures and "increased electricity demand...outpaces available supply."

In a press release, PG&E said up to 250,000 customers could be impacted by power outages, which could last up to an hour at a time. All power should be returned to customers by 11 p.m. Right now, these rotating blocks of power outages are just for Friday, Aug. 14.

Other utilities were told to do the same. Power grid operators say they'll decide whether to continue the outages on a day-to-day basis.

These shutoffs are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted by PG&E during specific high wildfire conditions.

Given Strain on Power Grid During Excessive Heat, PG&E Begins Rotating Power Outages at Direction of State Grid Operator- Outages Expected to Affect Approximately 200-250k Customers in Rotations of About One Hour Each - PG&E Is Not Calling A PSPS https://t.co/T6zB9U4pX2 pic.twitter.com/1JCCo5dO7f — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 15, 2020

The National Weather Service said cities around the state hit record high temperatures on Friday, reaching triple digits in many areas. The sweltering temperatures could continue into next week. The scorching weather also is a concern for firefighters battling blazes that have destroyed several homes.

