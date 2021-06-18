x
Sacramento cooling center forced to close after air-conditioner breaks down

Four other cooling centers in Sacramento operated by the Department of Human Assistance are still operational.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One cooling center in Sacramento is being forced to close after an air conditioning unit broke down and could not be repaired.

County officials say the cooling center at the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance (DHA), located at 1725 28th Street, has to remain closed at least until Monday when the proper repairs can be made.

According to a press release from the DHA, the cooling center on 28th street had only two guests at the time it had to be shut down.

Four other cooling centers operated by the DHA are still operational. Those centers, included below, will remain open Friday until 8 p.m. and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For those planning to visit a cooling center, masks will be required, and pets are welcome but will need to be on a leash or in an animal container at all times.

