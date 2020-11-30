Sacramento County issues a burn ban for Monday, Nov. 30

Quiet weather patterns during the winter months can prompt burn bans and similar warnings from various county air quality agencies throughout Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Even though fire season seems to have quieted down as we get closer to the end of the year, that doesn't mean we're out of the woods when it comes to poor air quality just yet.

Quiet weather patterns during winter months can prompt burn bans and similar warnings from various county air quality agencies throughout Northern California. Typically, from November to February the following year, experts monitor the levels of smoke particles in the air. Wood smoke, from either indoor or outdoor fireplaces, has proven to be hazardous to health, and certain weather patterns can concentrate smoke particles to meet or exceed what is safe for the community.

In Sacramento County, smoke trapped by cold air and an inversion layer —warm air that traps smoke from rising — is forecasted to be at a high level. Because of this, the county is prohibiting all solid wood burning from logs, manufactured logs and pellets.

Exemptions from financial hardship are possible if you fill out a form online.

REMINDER: This pattern in Northern California is bad for pollution from smoke. Cold temps and an inversion create trapped smoke from fireplaces and slash piles. Check ahead before burning. pic.twitter.com/PKVXl8iepC — Rob Carlmark (@rcarlmark) November 30, 2020

San Joaquin County will have a ban on burning unless you have a permit. The county does have one higher level of ban which will ban all burning. Yolo County issued a burn ban for Monday, Nov. 30, as well.

