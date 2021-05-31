Sacramento family-friendly waterways and tips to stay safe

Managing waterways, with changing water levels each year, brings challenges when it comes to water safety

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Each year around this time, water levels at lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs and even creeks seem to present challenges when it comes to safety. But if you’re looking for some family-friendly spots to beat the heat for this Memorial Day Weekend -- and even moving into the summer months ahead -- we have you covered.

When bringing children out to waterways, seek out calm water coves. Folsom Lake, Mississippi Bar on Lake Natoma, and Sac State aquatics center at Nimbus Dam are great places to start.

Many local recreation parks on the American River have nice cove areas where the water is calm, including Ancil Hoffman Park, River Bend Park, and William Pond Park, just to name a few.

Sacramento Metro Fire Department wants everyone to know that venturing out too far from these coves can be dangerous. When the water gets too deep, often, that's where water currents pick up.

"We have so many good recreational opportunities to cool off and enjoy different waterways throughout our Sacramento region. And even though a lot of them are very safe, there are a couple of things that you need to point out and be aware of," said Chris Vestal with then Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department. "The first thing is to make sure that you're wearing a flotation device and especially for any children that you're also having somebody dedicated to watching them whenever they enter the water"

For first-timers floating the American River, the “Sunrise” float is a very common river run. Starting at Sunrise Boulevard river access and floating down a few miles to either Ancil Hoffman Park or River Bend Park.

Carrying an oar or paddle to direct you can be very beneficial. Looking ahead where rocky areas or white rapids appear is a good time to start looking for shallow offshore access to get out, walk around the rapids, and get back in to float.

Make sure you have puncture-resistant, durable rafts, and always wear a life jacket!

