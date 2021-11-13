Dense morning fog expected to last through Sunday

Fog has moved into Northern California valleys for most of the week, but Sunday should be the end of it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some of the thickest fog seen so far this season was Saturday morning. Valley spots saw visibility less than a quarter-mile, with some areas seeing only about 10 yards in visibility.

Northern Sacramento and areas with wide open grassland will see the patchy fog lasting longer.

By lunchtime, sunshine should be breaking through. Rocklin saw sunshine breaking through around 9:00 am Saturday. The same is expected even earlier Sunday

As the sun penetrates the fog, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, a low-pressure trough in the jet stream will carry cold air from the north into California. Temperatures are expected to drop 8-10 degrees.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9