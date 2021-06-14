Sacramento opening two cooling centers as heat wave looms

The cooling centers will be opened at the Hagginwood Community Center and the Hart Senior Center.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is getting ready for the upcoming heat wave by opening a pair of cooling centers starting this Thursday, June 17.

The cooling centers will be opened at the Hagginwood Community Center, located at 3271 Marysville Boulevard, and the Hart Senior Center, located at 915 27th Street. Both locations will operate between noon and 8 p.m. June 17-19. Masks will be required inside the cooling centers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from Thursday through Saturday. According to the NWS, highs are supposed to range from 100 degrees to 113 degrees in the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Foothills, and the Delta from Thursday to Saturday. Lows are supposed to be in the upper 60s to low 80s.

City officials say they will continue to monitor the weather closely and are prepared to extend operations if needed.

The city also released a list of spray parks that will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. That list is as follows:

Magnolia Park - 251 Greg Thatch Circle

Witter Ranch Park - 3795 Saintsbury Drive

Golden Poppy Park - 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

Valley Oak Park - 2780 Mabry Drive

Wild Rose Park - 5200 Kankakee Drive

Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive

Jefferson - 1990 Roma Court

Shasta - 7407 Imagination Parkway

McClatchy – 3500 5th Avenue

Oki - 2715 Wisseman Drive

Artivio Guerrero - 6000 61st Street

Muir - 1515 C Street

