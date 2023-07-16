Sacramento residents finding ways to cool off during another hot weekend

Whether people are working or enjoying the day off, residents in Sacramento are doing what they can to escape the heat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's another day of triple digit heat and people in Sacramento are feeling it, whether they are kids, families or even firefighters.

Over at Mangan Pool, it was so hot it prompted Bennett McFadden to quickly snatch up some free popsicles this afternoon.

"It was like 2,000 degrees. Touched the metal in the car, we're done," he said.

When temperatures reach triple digits in Sacramento, it feels like it could be just that hot. For Bennett and his brother, Riley, the Mangan Pool was the perfect way to cool off.

"We just saw the flyer on our front porch and we were just like, 'Yay! Free pool day,'" Riley said.

While the two of them were having fun, Sacramento firefighters were near 63rd and Lemon Hill, putting out a structure fire. Nobody was hurt, but Sacramento Fire Department deemed the portion of the building a total loss. While crews were working to put out the flames, Captain Justin Sylvia says the hot weather makes it that much more difficult for them to do their jobs.

"We're wearing 75-100 pounds of gear. Basically going in there, you're pretty much in a sleeping bag when you go into these fires for our protective equipment," he said.

They're also making sure to keep an eye on crews on scene.

"With it being so hot, we keep crews on scene and we continuously rotate them out. We get them outside, they get hydrated and then they can re-engage in the firefight," said Capt. Sylvia.

Whether it's staying hydrated while on the job or cooling off at the pool, people in Sacramento are doing what they can to deal with this weather.

City pools are now open to the public and can be accessed during these hours.

