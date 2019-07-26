SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Though the forecast shows expected temperatures above 100 degrees all over Northern California this weekend, the criteria has not been met to open cooling centers in Sacramento, city officials say.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 28 — and temperatures are expected to hit anywhere from 100 degrees to 110 degrees. With weather that hot, it's reasonable to wonder why cooling centers aren't open. We asked city officials, here's what they said:

When cooling centers open: Sacramento opens 24-hour cooling centers when certain temperature thresholds are met over a specified period of time.

This means that there has to be a “heat index of over 105 degrees with credible weather forecasts of excessively hot weather for more than three days (high daytime temps) accompanied by night temps of 75 degrees or more,” according to the Severe Weather Guidance plan for Sacramento.

Based on our forecasts, Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey doesn't expect Sacramento to meet the criteria. We'll be seeing temperatures between 104 and 105 degrees Saturday and Sunday, which is only a two-day trend.

WHAT CAN YOU DO TO STAY COOL?

While temperatures may not be hot enough for cooling centers to open, they're certainly hot enough to make you uncomfortable! The first thought on a hot day is to turn up the air conditioner. But lets' face it, that can get very expensive.

There are several options, like enjoying an hour or two at the movie theater or the local mall, but those will cost you money, especially if you go shopping and treat yourself.

VISIT A SPRAY PARK: Air conditioning can be expensive. Check out our list to learn more about pools and splash parks where the family can cool off while having some fun.

VISIT THE LIBRARY: There are 30 public libraries around Sacramento, 11 of which have open hours on Sunday. Click the link to find out more!

VISIT A COMMUNITY CENTER: There are 16 community centers around Sacramento. Each offers programs for youth and families. Click the link to see if the one near you has events going on this weekend.

GET OUT OF TOWN: With some of the hottest weather of the year expected in the Sacramento Valley this weekend, it's the perfect time to sneak away for a day or two. Temperatures in the Tahoe area will have highs near 85 degrees, and temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to be below 70 degrees!

Are the above not for you? Click here for more ideas!

CARE FOR PETS! For the most part, pets can't leave the house to find relief from the heat. If you do take them with you though, remember to never leave them in the car and always check how hot the walkways are to determine if they need protective footwear. Don't forget to always make sure pets have access to shade and plenty of water.

