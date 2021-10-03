LIST: Schools closed, delayed due to weather in Northern California

Here's which schools are experiencing delays or closures on March 10 due to weather.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With winter weather comes school delays and closures in some parts of Northern California.

Weather for Wednesday is expected to have on and off rain and possible thunderstorms. Some storms could produce small hail and funnel clouds in the Sacramento region. Lake Tahoe should expect highs only reaching the low 30s and lots of snow. The snow level is expected to be near 3000-3500 feet.

Some school districts have already announced closures and delays, but more could come as the snow and rain continue to fall.

Here is which schools will have a delayed start and which are closed all together on March 10:

Delayed start

El Dorado High School will be on a 2 hour delayed start, and buses will run satellite stops due to snow on the roadways.

Union Mine High School will be on a 2 hour delayed start, and buses will run satellite stops.

Virtual Academy will be on a 2 hour delayed start.

Independence High School will be on a 2 hour delayed start.

Closed

