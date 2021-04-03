California residents prepare for second night of Flex Alert

CALIFORNIA, USA — California residents were asked to voluntarily conserve power again Thursday night as a heat wave baking the U.S. West strained the state’s energy grid and raised the possibility of rotating outages.
And they're being asked to do it again.
The California Independent System Operator [CAISO] has issued a Flex Alert for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18. On Thursday, the governor signed an emergency declaration that would free up additional power if needed.
According to the declaration, certain permitting requirements are suspended, "allowing the use of back-up power generation and freeing up additional energy capacity to help alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid.
A dangerous heat wave with an Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Highs will stay in the 100s with some places reaching up to 113 degrees in the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Foothills and the Delta. Lows will only drop to the upper 60s to low 80s. Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley highs on Thursday reached near 111° in some places, setting new records through Northern California.
Californians should try to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits
- Try not to use major appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug unused electrical devices
- Close blinds and drapes
- Use fans when possible
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open
Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:
- “Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees
- Charge electric vehicles
- Charge mobile devices and laptops
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night
