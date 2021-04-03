California residents prepare for second night of Flex Alert

The California Independent System Operator [CAISO] has issued a Flex Alert for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California residents were asked to voluntarily conserve power again Thursday night as a heat wave baking the U.S. West strained the state’s energy grid and raised the possibility of rotating outages.

And they're being asked to do it again.

The California Independent System Operator [CAISO] has issued a Flex Alert for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18. On Thursday, the governor signed an emergency declaration that would free up additional power if needed.

According to the declaration, certain permitting requirements are suspended, "allowing the use of back-up power generation and freeing up additional energy capacity to help alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid.

Californians should try to do the following during the Flex Alert hours:

Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits

Try not to use major appliances

Turn off unnecessary lights

Unplug unused electrical devices

Close blinds and drapes

Use fans when possible

Limit time the refrigerator door is open

Californians can also do these things to prepare for energy conservation before 3 p.m.:

“Pre-cool” homes by lowering air conditioning thermostats to 72 degrees

Charge electric vehicles

Charge mobile devices and laptops

Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances

Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night

