Snowed in and without power, Colfax supermarket stays open to help others during outage

One of Mar-Val's Sierra Market's cashiers still arrived to work despite their car being crushed by a fallen oak tree.

COLFAX, Calif. — Despite most roads being plowed, the entire town of Colfax is without power and could be in the dark for days.

At nearly every opportunity, large trees toppled. One tree crashed into the Colfax Baptist Church, tearing the power lines down with it. The town plunged into darkness, but amid the rows of closure signs, Mar-Val's Sierra Market stood as a beacon of light.

Some people are sleeping in their cars at the market — one of the few stores to running on generators. It's a heavy lift by a small team driven to serve the community. The store remains open even after being snowed in.

Jeremy Rogers, a manager at Mar-Val's Sierra Market, said they had to refill the generator maybe three times. One of the cashier's cars was also crushed by a fallen oak tree.

"We all fought our way in," Rogers said. "We just feel great. That's our job, right? Serving the community. So if we can be here and stay open, that's what we're here for."

Meanwhile, crews are working 24/7 to clear roadways and trees. The Placer County Sheriff's Office shared photos of search and rescue teams digging out snowed-in residents at an apartment complex on Canyon Way on Tuesday, connecting some elderly with family members.

The PG&E outage map estimates that power might not be restored to Colfax until Sunday, but there's no clear answer as to when it will actually be back. As temperatures fall, Rogers said there's a big worry for the most vulnerable. He hopes more government resources can come in to help the Sierra and Foothill communities.

Rogers said he hasn't seen much of government response. Placer County proclaimed a local emergency on Wednesday.

Placer County Board of Supervisors said hours were extended at the Auburn library for people to charge their devices. They also opened a charging center at both the Foresthill and Colfax veteran memorial halls.

Officials ask people to call 211 for assistance and to only call 911 for active emergencies.