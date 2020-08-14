List: Cooling zones open up amid scorching heat wave

Triple digit is in the forecast for Northern California. Here's where to find cooling centers to stay cool.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California is in for a scorcher in the coming days.

ABC10 Meteorologist Rob Carlmark forecast that temperatures will range and vary between 100 to 108 degrees in the hottest locations from Friday to Sunday. Saturday is expected to be the hottest with a high near 108 degrees for the Sacramento area.

It'll be a long run of scorching temperatures, stretching at least through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The upcoming heat wave is pushing some officials to open up cooling centers to the public. So, if you need a reprieve from the heat, here's where to find an open cooling center.

Sacramento County

Sacramento

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd.,

1 - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

1 - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19 George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St.,

1 - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Elk Grove

Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Road,

1 - 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Galt

Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave.,

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Folsom

Folsom City Senior & Arts Center, 48 Natoma Street

Noon - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Rancho Cordova

City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr.,

Noon - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Yolo County

Davis

Davis Senior Center, 646 A St.

Noon - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – Wednesday, Aug. 19

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the cooling center.

Solano County

Vacaville

McBride Senior Center, 91 Town Square Place

Noon - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 - Sunday, Aug. 16.

Masks will be required and officials will provide one to anyone who doesn't have one.

San Joaquin County

Tracy

The Tracy Transit Station will be available as a cooling zone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Manteca

The Manteca Transit Center, at 220 Moffat Boulevard, will be open as a cooling center and is scheduled to be open through Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Lathrop

Generations Center, at 450 Spartan Way, will be open as a cooling zone from 1:00 p.m. Aug. 13 through Aug. 19.

Stockton

Arnold Rue Community Center at 5758 Lorraine Ave.

Van Buskirk Community Center at 734 Houston Ave.

Both centers will be open from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

