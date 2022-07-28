Beshear: 3 dead in eastern Kentucky following catastrophic flooding

The governor announced the state would be launching the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund Thursday afternoon, to help those impacted by the deadly flood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are dead in eastern Kentucky following catastrophic flash flooding late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Governor Andy Beshear called the flooding: "Devastating."

The governor signed a state of emergency Thursday morning allowing the National Guard to utilize trucks and helicopters to help rescue Kentuckians trapped by high water.

"I believe it will be one of the most significant, deadly floods that we have had in Kentucky in at least a very long time," Beshear said.

He confirmed that an 81-year-old woman in Perry County was killed during the flooding and there were two other fatalities, one in Perry County and the other in Knott County.

Beshear said with more rain on the way and rescue crews having difficulties reaching inaccessible areas, he expects the death tolls to rise.

"I expect double digit deaths in this flooding, something we rarely see," he said.

The governor says over 25,000 households are without power and many are without water, however, trucks carrying water are headed to eastern Kentucky.

Many people are stranded on their roofs and trees. Some people are still unaccounted for, according to a press release from the governor's office.

To everyone in Eastern Kentucky, we care about you and we love you. We’re going to do our very best to do everything we can to help you. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

Beshear said in his Team Kentucky Update that a FEMA response team will be on the ground in eastern Kentucky by Thursday night.

He reassured Kentuckians impacted by the catastrophic flooding that help is on the way and will remain there as long as it's needed.

"We're gonna be there for them today," Beshear said. "We're gonna be there for them once they're safe and when they're thinking of what's next as well."

The governor said the state plans to launch the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, similar to the fund created following the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky late last year.

Beshear said the site would be up Thursday afternoon. Once the site is live, donations can be made online, by clicking here.

At least eight counties have declared local states of emergency, including: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike.

Shelters have been established to help displaced people. Those shelters are located in the following state parks:

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park

