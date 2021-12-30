PG&E outage stretches into day 5 as some call to activate National Guard

Many families are preparing to be snowed in for days without power after five days of outages. It remains unclear how long power will be out.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — It’s been five days since a winter storm knocked out power to much of the Sierra, and some people are still buried in their homes under feet of snow. It could take another 10 days to get the power back on, which is leaving some in El Dorado County with growing concerns about the most vulnerable.

Some in the area, including Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) are calling for the National Guard to activate.

“Tens of thousands of Californians are currently without power and facing severe storm conditions. The situation may not be resolved for as many as two weeks. We need immediate action from the Governor to help Placer and El Dorado County residents, including deployment of the National Guard to provide generators to families until power is restored,” Kiley said in a news release.

Some say the National Guard could help people out by bringing food, medicine, generators and by clearing the way for PG&E to reach their equipment.

Newsom declared a state of emergency on Thursday in 20 counties in response to a series of devastating winter storms this December. Cal OES says more than 600 Caltrans plows are clearing roads while Cal Fire crews are tackling downed trees, and the Red Cross is opening warming centers.

Many families are preparing to be snowed in for days without power, not weeks. PG&E notified some customers it could take another 10 days before crews can reach the area just to inspect, leaving many concerned about their neighbors.

"I worry. Who is going to check on them? Who is going to get them what they need?” said Heidi Keisler, of Pollock Pines.

It took Heidi Keisler a day to dig out of the snow with her husband and daughters. They’re managing with a generator for cooking and a fireplace to stay warm.

Kim McCarthy, owner of 50 Grand Bar and Restaurant, said it took her five days to get to her Pollock Pines business. Her Camino home was buried under feet of snow with the roads impassable.

“I understand it, I mean just seeing the absolute catastrophe between my house and the main road is unbelievable,” McCarthy said.

It took Heidi Keisler a day to dig out with her husband and daughters. They’re managing with A generator to cook and a fireplace to stay warm.

County spokesperson Carla Hass told ABC10 that there’s been no deaths or illnesses related to the storm or outages as of Thursday afternoon. Several roads in Georgetown and Grizzly Flats have also been plowed to clear the way for PG&E crews.