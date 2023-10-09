30 PG&E transformers damaged during Central California lightning siege

25,000 people lost power Saturday evening during the storm.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers remain without power after parts of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties were besieged by lightning strikes.

The Saturday evening thunderstorms impacted power to roughly 25,000 customers across the two counties. As of 7 p.m., PG&E said 6,000 customers are still without power.

According to PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez, about 30 transformers were damaged during the storm after nearly 900 lighting strikes.

"We were able to complete a majority of the patrols to survey electric infrastructure, which utilized both ground and air resources, including 100 ground personnel and six helicopters," Hernandez told ABC10 in a statement. "We continue working on restoration and expect to complete remaining repairs by tomorrow. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore power safely and quickly."

Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties had their fair share of lightning strikes. The National Lightning Detection Network detected 1,034 lightning strikes by Saturday evening in the region.

The Monterey National Weather Service office reported over 6,000 lightning strikes from the coast to the hills in an 18-hour time period.

