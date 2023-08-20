Tracking Hilary: Live radar, weather models, and storm warning maps

Tropical Storm Hilary is set to make landfall Sunday afternoon, with parts of Southern California directly in its path.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's first tropical storm in decades is set to make landfall Sunday afternoon.

Hilary has continued to weaken as it advances north into cooler ocean temperatures. Hilary is now a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 70 mph and a central pressure of 984 millibars. It is on track to retain tropical storm status as it moves into Southern California.

The rain has pushed inland even though the eye of the storm remains offshore. Heavy rains will persist for the rest of the day in Southern California with the storm expected to make landfall sometime this afternoon. Expect cloud cover and some humidity on Sunday in Northern California before the main impacts of Hilary move in on Monday, which will generally consist of light rain, cloud cover and high humidity.

Flooding in the mountain and desert areas of Southern California, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in areas including San Diego County and east Inland Empire.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of Southern California.

ABC10 meteorologists set up the following graphics showing the path of Tropical Storm Hilary and the status of the Tropical Storm Warning in Southern California. It'll rotate through different graphics throughout the day. View the updating livestream below.

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

