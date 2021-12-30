These Northern California counties have declared local emergencies due to record December storms

Here are the counties in Northern California that declared a local emergency amid winter storms and widespread power outages.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A record-setting winter storm that brought an unprecedented amount of snow and cut off the power for many people has prompted multiple Northern California counties to proclaim a local emergency.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Thursday in multiple counties in response to a series of devastating winter storms this December.

The counties included in the emergency order include: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Sierra and Yuba.

Counties in Northern California that declared a local emergency can be found below.

Placer County

“We are grateful to our roads and first responder partners for working around the clock to support our residents through this storm,” said Placer County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Director Dave Atkinson. “While we have all our local resources committed to this weather incident, this proclamation is a crucial step to making sure that we have access to all additional resources that may be needed.”

According to the county, heavy snow, downed trees and utilities have shut down roads, created travel complications and damage to infrastructure that also impacted the Boardman Canal, which is south of Colfax. The canal had a breach that disrupted the water systems.

Those living in Midway Heights, Heather Glen, Weimar and Meadow Vista are asked to conserve water as much as possible. They can receive bottled water at the Applegate and Placer Hills fire stations.

Placer County said both residents and travelers can monitor storm and traffic information by clicking HERE.

El Dorado County

In El Dorado County, Sheriff John D'Agostini signed a proclamation of Local Emergency Wednesday evening. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said this would be the first step in making state emergency funds available to El Dorado County to repair roadways, facilities and other critical infrastructure.

County spokesperson Carla Haas said parts of Pollock Pines were among those areas heavily impacted by the storm, with some people unable to get out of the driveway and with multiple impediments to travel.

Nevada County

Nevada County proclaimed a local emergency on Thursday. They called for Newsom to declare a state of emergency so the county could have access to additional resources. Newsom made that emergency proclamation later in the afternoon.

Residents could report damages at this website.

The county asks residents to only call 911 during an active emergency and to use 211 when possible.

Calaveras County

Calaveras County declared a local emergency on Thursday. The Board of Supervisors plans to hold a special meeting on Jan.4 to adopt a formal resolution.

According to the county, the storm caused flooding, widespread power outages, downed powerlines, downed trees on roads and damage to public facilities. Over 9,000 PG&E customers lost power with restoration not expected for the next several days, officials said.

Amador County

Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman announced he activated the Emergency Operations Center to help respond to the winter storm. He said the sheriff's office has been working with PG&E and is expecting 100 go bags that include a phone charger, water, snacks and a flashlight from the utility company that will be available at the sheriff's office throughout the day.

Redman said power could be restored between Dec. 31 to Jan. 5.

