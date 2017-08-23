Winter storms prompt Placer, El Dorado counties to proclaim local emergency

Many Placer County and El Dorado County residents are without power and water due to the latest winter storms, according to county officials.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A record-setting winter storm that brought an unprecedented amount of snow has prompted Placer and El Dorado counties to proclaim a local emergency.

While Placer County is asking for assistance from the state and the federal government, neither has declared they would authorize disaster assistance for residents and businesses as of publication.

“We are grateful to our roads and first responder partners for working around the clock to support our residents through this storm,” said Placer County Assistant Director of Emergency Services Director Dave Atkinson. “While we have all our local resources committed to this weather incident, this proclamation is a crucial step to making sure that we have access to all additional resources that may be needed.”

According to the county, heavy snow, downed trees and utilities have shut down roads, created travel complications and damage to infrastructure that also impacted the Boardman Canal, which is south of Colfax. The canal had a breach that disrupted the water systems.

Those living in Midway Heights, Heather Glen, Weimar and Meadow Vista are asked to conserve watcher as much as possible. They could receive bottled water at the Apple Gate and Placer Hills fire stations.

In El Dorado County, Sheriff D'Agostini signed a proclamation of Local Emergency Wednesday evening. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said this would be the first step in making state emergency funds available to El Dorado County to repair roadways, facilities and other critical infrastructure.

County spokesperson Carla Haas said parts of Pollock Pines were among those areas heavily impacted by the storm, with some people unable to get out of the driveway and with impediments to travel.

In Placer County, more than 10,000 residents are without power while many will have extended outages in both the foothills and the mountains for several more days.

Placer County's local emergency proclamation comes the same day that Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement of the latest winter storms.

"At my direction, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has activated the State Operations Center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate all necessary assistance," Newsom said.

Placer County said both residents and travelers could monitor storm and traffic information by clicking here.