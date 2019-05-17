OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Fresh snow fell throughout the day in the Sierra Thursday as a late-spring storm brought winter-like conditions to many areas. The snow is expected to continue into Friday.

Skiers and snowboarders were delighted to see their season extended. Many resorts, including Squaw Valley, are planning to hold events through the Fourth of July.

"When I woke up this morning and saw two inches, I was like, 'We're going to Squaw!'" said Dion Houck.

Houck and his friend, Darian Potts, were able to get away to snowboard for the day. They said they felt deeply rewarded for their effort.

Robbie Matusich also spent the day snowboarding at Squaw Valley.

"At this time of the year, you know, you're looking for the sunshine, the bands playing, the beers are flowing, everybody's cruising," Matusich said. "But I'll take a powder day in May any day."

The wettest winter in years nearly eliminated drought conditions in California. While frequently disrupting travel, a long series of storms replenished a big part of the state's water supply. The Sierra snow pack will continue to fill rivers and reservoirs into the summer.

Winter sports enthusiasts agree it has been an exceptional year. Kenzie Bathurst and Chase Schweitzer were taking the snow day in stride.

"It didn't stop snowing all year," Bathurst said. "It's still snowing, so there's a lot of terrain still ski-able this time of year, which is good."

John Wirtz is the snow report manager at Squaw Valley.

"It's exciting, we're stoked," Wirtz said. "Again, we were showing up in shorts and flip flops a week ago, so it's nice to get back to the mountain and talk about the snow again and get some great laps in."

More snow is expected, and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until early Friday for the southern Sierra from Yosemite south to Kern County, according to the weather service.

