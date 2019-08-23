SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been a somewhat eerily slow start to the peak fire season in California this year.

Last year at this time, Cal Fire statistics show firefighters had battled almost 4,000 fires and over 620,000 acres had burned. This year, the number of fires is fairly close, but the acres burned is dramatically lower.

Mike Mohler, deputy director of Cal Fire, said weather is playing a part with fewer dry, north wind events. These winds create dangerous fire conditions. Mohler also said better vegetation management at the state, local and residential level is keeping fuels down. In addition, when there are fewer megafires, resources aren't spread as thin. Firefighters, engines and tankers can get to the smaller fires earlier.

The driest part of the year is yet to come in California. Some of the largest fires in California history have happened in September and October.

As Mohler said, "It's not if. It's when."

