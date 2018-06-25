When you're looking for air quality for a specific area during a fire, it can be a frustrating process.

There are lots of resources that collect data and give general forecasts, or indicated levels of smoke pollution. In a general sense, this can be helpful when people see or smell smoke they can know how high the concentrations are.

The one issue is that fires produce smoke that end up being very specific to an area, and always changes with the weather. Sensors that are far apart might miss a narrow smoke plume or, some smoke can skip over lower elevations during the day only to settle at night. We tend to use maps and color codes to try and help people understand where the smoke is, and how intense it might be.

Even then, this may not be enough and you may want more specific information, what is going on at my house right now.

Luckily your nose is going to help you out. Smelling something is a physical process. You must inhale a smoke particle to smell it. I think we all know this deep down, but we have to remember that the opposite it true. If you don't smell smoke, then it likely is not near you, or at a high enough concentration to affect you in a major way. There are big exceptions like some gases that are odorless and dangerous like carbon monoxide, but smoke from wildfires is not one of them.

The process of inhaling small smoke particle is that the particles will enter your body, then can cause health issues.

So even if you are far from a fire, if you can see or smell smoke, take precautions to protect yourself even if the map says everything is fine.

