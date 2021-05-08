Smoke set to affect more areas in Northern California Friday

Much of the smoke and haze generated by California wildfires has moved north and east to other states. This should change as the wind shifts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several large wildfires in Northern California have been burning thousands of acres and spewing smoke to other states, but that could change in the next few days.

In many cases, the smoke has entered the jet stream and hazy conditions have been reported all the way to the East Coast. A pattern shift in the weather will change the smoke forecast in the coming days.

North winds will bring higher temperatures near 100 degrees on Friday, but also bring smoke and haze down from the higher elevations and to the Sacramento Valley.

A number of large fires in the coastal range are also expected to bring smoke south to the Bay Area as well.

Air quality officials expect poor air quality related to ozone and smoke particles to increase Friday and into the weekend.

The Tahoe basin and Sierra foothills should be affected by the smoke as well.

People should expect unhealthy air for sensitive groups, with it potentially becoming hazardous air at times, depending on location. This will change day-to-day, but people should be advised to watch air quality forecasts as well as head indoors if the smoke is in your area.

