Streak of early spring record temps to end this weekend

Widespread 80s for Northern California cities either set or tied records all week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spring 2022 has been off to a very warm start with daily records being set each day this past week.

On Monday, the high at the Executive Airport in Sacramento hit 81 degrees, which broke the old record of 80. On the same day, Stockton hit 80 degrees, which tied the record.

The week kept rolling with record highs in the 80s and setting new records each day through Thursday. On some days, records were broken by 4 to 5 degrees and for areas north of Sacramento, Red Bluff and Redding topped out in the upper 80s.

Friday saw more of the same, with many locations topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s and challenging daily high temperature records, but not breaking any.

Saturday begins a cool down, as temperatures are still warm in the upper 70s, but changes begin and by Sunday, thicker clouds and stronger winds approach during the day ahead of a storm by Sunday night.

The air will cool to the lower 70s for highs throughout Sunday. Later Sunday evening, a cool front will push though, bringing Valley rain overnight and early Monday with some Sierra snow, as well.

Monday should be a wet commute and cooler with highs in the 60s.

Dry and warm weather continues today. By Sunday, expect breezy winds with precipitation chances in the evening.



For your local forecast, please visit https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #cawx pic.twitter.com/iNH12RmnhX — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 26, 2022

