Weak storm brings welcome rain, snow to Northern California

Totals for rain and snow will be on lighter side, but any rain and snow will help Northern California's recent dry winter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is currently in the midst of an exceptional, and in some cases, record dry streak this winter, but that may change Thursday and Friday as rain and snow are in the forecast.

Thursday morning, a line of light rain with some heavier bands and even lightning moved east from the coast to some Valley locations like Vacaville and Davis. This initial line of rain is expected to retreat west, keeping most of Northern California waiting for rain and snow.

The storm lingers much of Thursday before making a move west and bringing rain chances for the Valley and Foothills. Snow is also forecasted above 7,000 feet initially before levels drop Friday and get to about 3,000 feet by early Saturday morning.

Snow will likely be the bigger impact with 6 - 8 inches of pass level snow and chain controls likely on Friday and early Saturday. Rain amounts will be light with a trace up to a quarter inch possible for Valley locations from Thursday to Friday.

The system should clear and we will see temperatures remain cool in the upper 50s and low 60s with dry conditions for the weekend in the Valley.

