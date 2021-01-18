Strong winds, record high temps kick off week for Northern California

Valley wind will top out in the 25-35 mph range Monday and Tuesday. The area will also see above average temperatures before cooling begins on Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large and strong area of high pressure off the coast of California will help usher in two days of very strong winds.

Valley and higher elevations of the Coastal Range will be impacted with strong daily winds and gusty conditions overnight. Valley winds should top out in the 25-35 mph range Monday and Tuesday. Winds this strong will cause difficulty driving, especially for routes that are moving east or west, due to strong crosswinds.

Blowing dust may also be an issue next to fields. In some cases, vegetation debris will be widespread with damage to tree limbs and some weak trees to be expected. Power outages could also occur when limbs fall onto power lines.

There isn't a specific Red Flag Warning for the area, but a higher fire risk exists because of these windy conditions. The Sierra will see some stronger wind gusts Monday into Tuesday, with more damage expected related to trees and limbs.

⚠️Gusty north to east winds are increasing across the region ⚠️ Strong winds are likely through Tuesday. For specific details on winds in your location, visit https://t.co/WjKBsJmkq2 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IDYwH7dRaO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2021

Power outages could occur, as well Monday and Tuesday, and if they happen, should be mostly localized. Have a plan in case the power goes out for several hours. If you have household items outdoors, make sure to secure these objects.

Monday will also see very warm temperatures for January in the low 70s and may break daily records. Cooler weather arrives Wednesday and some light rain and snow is in the forecast for Friday and next week.

