SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The next major storm, a round of rain, wind and snow, is expected to move into Northern California Monday evening, impacting rush hour traffic both in the evening and the next morning.

Winds may topple trees in the coming days, with gusts up to 35 mph or stronger in the valley and 60 mph in the Sierra. Because of this, commuters should expect roads to be blocked by fallen trees, while resident should prepare for power outages.

During this round of storms, rain will be heaviest north of Sacramento, as well as areas below 5,000 feet. Mudslides will be a concern in the Foothill and burn.

Commuters should expect slower traffic and ponding on the roads. This is quite a bit of rain in a short span, so all creeks, streams and rivers will be running high with the potential for some flooding.

Snow will be a major part of this storm with 5-8 feet of snow for resorts and mountain passes in the Reno and South Lake Tahoe areas. Drivers should expect chain controls until Thursday, Feb. 28, with rolling road closures, as well.

This storm falls on already heavily impacted areas for snow, so some roofs and decks may be threatened with the heavier wet snow. We see clearing by Thursday with a new storm in the area by the weekend.

