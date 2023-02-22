Sugar Bowl Resort extends ski season through spring

After all those winter storms, Sugar Bowl Resort's spring passes are making a comeback.

NORDEN, Calif. — Skiers get ready to rejoice — the season is set to be longer this year.

After a whopping 390 inches of snow fell this season, with almost half just from January, Sugar Bowl Resort says they're extending their operations until April 23.

“We’ve seen significant storm after storm this season, and in celebration of the incredible snow conditions, we are extending the season another two weeks so skiers and riders can take full advantage of it,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl Resort executive director of marketing and sales.

The resort, located at 629 Sugar Bowl Road in Norden on Donner Summit, will be open during their usual business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of the season.

Their "spring pass" is making a comeback too, being offered from March 1 to April 23 for $399 or $99 for children ages 5-12.

Passholders at other nearby resorts can find themselves at Sugar Bowl's slopes for a daily pass of $89 if they show their season pass to any other Tahoe resort and purchase a lift ticket valid any day between March 1 and the end of the season.

The resort will also host events, lessons, equipment rentals and concessions through the spring season.

