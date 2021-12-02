1st of 3 new storms brings more snow to Sierra Nevada

At least 16 inches of snow has already hit on Tahoe's west shore with two more storms on the way.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first in the latest series of storms predicted for California and western Nevada has brought more snow to the Sierra Nevada.

The Mammoth Mountain ski resort reports Friday it received 15 inches to 18 inches overnight and is doing avalanche mitigation. Sierra at Tahoe reports a foot of fresh snow on its summit. A colder storm packing powerful winds is expected to arrive late Friday into Saturday.

Bluebird conditions are expected to be followed by a second storm late Friday into Saturday and then another storm late Sunday into Monday.

Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet. A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of northeast Nevada from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Want some fresh snow for the holiday weekend? 🙋🏽 Well, you are in luck! However, keep in mind mountain travel will be hazardous at times so please be prepared! #Knowbeforeyougo https://t.co/WjKBsJmkq2 https://t.co/6jnhwJwcfC #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Tc0N1XxmvO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 12, 2021