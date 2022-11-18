Thanksgiving travel forecast expected to be sunny and mild after midweek storm chances vanish

Near-average temperatures and sunny skies will dominate the next 10 days with the potential of wet weather returning after that

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Following midweek forecast uncertainties, the busy Thanksgiving travel period will be clear of any major weather impacts on travel.

The GFS and the Euro -- the foremost tools of weather forecasters -- have come into agreement high pressure will dominate this weekend and into Thanksgiving week.

The main weather story of the weekend will be the gusty winds Friday, which prompted a wind advisory from the National Weather Service. The advisory calls for sustained winds from the north of up to 30 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph.

Apart from Friday, the only weather stories will be cold overnight temperatures with the potential of patchy frost throughout the valley and sunny skies paired with seasonal high temperatures. Clear skies and mild weather means travelers won't have to worry about their travel plans, minus the traffic, of course.

Temperatures this weekend and through Thanksgiving are expected to be near average for this time of year, warming up slightly above normal by the time Turkey Day rolls around.

Many signals are pointing to wet weather returning for the last few days of November. The latest model runs have a storm impacting Northern California possibly late next weekend into the following week, with the Climate Prediction Center matching that sentiment.

While it's too far out to nail down any specifics or to know if the storm will even validate, it appears a pattern is setting up that would bring more moisture to a state parched by drought.