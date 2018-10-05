It's the single most important thing you can do when you're going to enjoy the waterways: wearing a life jacket!

The bottom line, wearing a life jacket can save your life. Metro Fire says, many near accidents and fatalities along the river could've been avoided if the victim was just wearing a life jacket.

Hoping to bring about more public awareness of the problem, Sacramento County has a life preserver ordinance. It is unlawful for parents or guardians to allow a child under 13 years old to access any public water within the county unless the child is wearing an approved life preserver.

And for families in need of a life jacket, the county parks system provides them for free. The only catch, you have to replace it when you're done using it. The county maintains the “Kids Don’t Float” life preserver loan program.

This program has life preservers on loan at several river access points along the American River: Howe Avenue, Watt Avenue, Ancil Hoffman Park, River Bend Park, two sites within Discovery Park, Negro Bar, Folsom Point, Nimbus and Sunrise. For more information, visit www.sacparks.net or call 916-875-6961 for more information about this program.

Also, you can find life preservers on a loan basis at your local fire station.

For a complete listing of life jacket loan stations and to learn more about this program, click here or call Division of Boating and Waterways at 1-888-326-2822.

