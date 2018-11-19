If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

The unfortunate one-two punch of wildfire season is almost upon us with a heavy rain forecast for many large burn areas.

We can expect several inches of rain for the Camp Fire area in the coming days, and that will add mudslides as a potential new disaster to impact the area.

Heavy rain will flow over the area and sink into the ground, making it slick and heavy. In some cases, the land will start to flow and the debris on top will get pushed into lower elevations and drainage.

If you add many more creeks and streams, you end up with a potentially dangerous debris flow that could be a wall of mud for areas downstream.

We have seen this scenario happen again and again, and it may play out in a number of recent burn areas for the state. Using satellite technology, scientists can estimate the highest risk slopes and make plans nearby and downstream.

The major issue ahead is that this new series of storms will affect more than one million acres of recently burned terrain and it's a lot to monitor and plan for. The best advice is if you live near a creek, stream, or near a recently burned area, watch the weather closely and be very pro-active.

