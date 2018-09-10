If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

As Hurricane Michael continues to intensify and landfall is certain, you may not think of some impacts that are unique to this storm.

1. Hurricane Michael will be a storm of historically bad timing. Think about hurricanes. Now pick a month. I guarantee you didn't think of October and that is the problem with this storm.

When people are living their lives in summer, kids are out and people are more hurricane-aware. When October rolls around, people have moved on to cooler days, football, school, work and just life in general. This hurricane is going to show up mid-week in October, with two days of warning. People simply don't have the time to prepare, as we have seen with the last prior large hurricanes. Millions of people will not be prepared, and this is going to be a bad time for them.

2. The Florida gulf coast is very, very flat and a storm surge will have outsized impacts in this area. One of the underreported stories with Hurricane Katrina is the Gulf Coast in Alabama and Mississippi was totally obliterated. That storm literally wiped some areas clean off the map, and I am concerned with Hurricane Michael. When an area is flat, the surge can just keep going, so you see the ocean water penetrate a much larger area, and go much deeper inland then if you have an elevation change to absorb some of the incoming water.

3. This storm will have major impacts far from the water's edge. The south is loaded with trees and there will be lots of power outages. This means more surface area to catch the wind. and topple the trees and branches. Watch out for this set-up in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

