Spring storm brings rain, snow to Northern California

A developing weather pattern shows the increasing potential for thunderstorms Monday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys as well as the Sierra Foothills.

A developing weather pattern shows the increasing potential for thunderstorms on Monday in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys as well as the Sierra Foothills. These thunderstorms have the potential to bring heavy rain, small hail and dangerous lightning. The heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding and mudslides around recent burn areas.

The cold air moving into Northern California will not only increase the instability and risk of thunderstorms, but it will also help drop the snow level in the Sierra. Lake Tahoe mainly saw rain on Sunday. but it will start seeing snow by Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Monday near Lake Tahoe above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts could be near 90 m.p.h. one to eight inches of snow accumulation is possible.

READ ALSO:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect now for the Sierra, with heavy snow bringing chain controls, difficult travel, and slow travel for trucks and essential workers. We could see 6 - 8 inches of snow, or more, over the mountain passes. This is a very late season storm and many travelers will not be equipped for winter weather travel. Be careful and check ahead. The winter weather will slow down north to south and it will expire at the latest around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the valley has seen less than 0.25 inches of rain. The Sierra foothills has seen around half an inch to one inch of rain. An additional 0.25-0.50 inches is possible for the valley and over 1.00 inch for the foothills around areas of thunderstorms.

RAIN OR SHINE? GET THE LATEST FORECAST IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: