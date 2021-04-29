Tornado touches down in Tehama County on Sunday

The tornado briefly touched down just northeast of Chico, according to the National Weather Service.

CHICO, Calif. — A tornado touched down briefly in Northern California on Sunday. It happened on Post Avenue between 4th and 5th Avenue in Capay, an area to the northwest of Chico.

The tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service (NWS). According to the NWS, it touched down around 5:45 p.m. on April 25. Two homes suffered minor damage, losing some roof tiles, sheds, a carport roof, and some trees, the NWS said.

The NWS said that about 40 orchard trees either suffered limb damage or were uprooted -- likely from a second touchdown of a tornado that was reported a couple of miles to the west of the original.

An EF-0 tornado🌪️ was confirmed on Sunday, April 25th around 5:45 pm in far southern Tehama County.



There was observed damage to two homes and to several dozen orchard trees. #CAwx



More info ➡️ https://t.co/hc4aTvHtfj pic.twitter.com/174Tvxxk1G — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 29, 2021

The NWS said that they got multiple reports of funnel clouds observed in the area due to the weekend storm.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Super bloom at Folsom Lake | RAW