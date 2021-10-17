x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

Travel delays expected Sunday, Monday as wind, rain and snow arrive

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Temperatures will drop into the low 70s Sunday with an impending weather system arriving through the afternoon.

Winds will increase hour by hour across northern California with 10-20 mph winds in the Valley. Gusts could reach 20-30 mph inland with a Wind Advisory taking effect for the high Sierra. Those gusts are forecasted to reach 40-45 mph.

Credit: KXTV

A Red Flag Warning for the Mono and Mineral counties region of the Sierra goes into effect from 2:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation are a concern.

A line of showers will move over northern California by the early afternoon. Showers are expected in the Sacramento valley from 4-8 p.m. Heavier rain is forecast to fall in the foothills with local downpours possible near Caldor Fire burn scars. There are chances for flooding and mudslides in burn scar areas.

Credit: KXTV

Total rain accumulation is expected to be less than 0.10 inches for the valley with 0.25-0.50 inches possible in the foothills and Sierra.

Credit: KXTV

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5:00 a.m. Monday as icy roads will make travel difficult beginning around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Snowfall will begin Sunday night with ice and slush and then freezing to roadways overnight. 

Credit: KXTV

A dusting of snowfall will bring 2-8 inches of snow through the Sierra with as much as 12 inches near Lassen.

Credit: KXTV

Travel delays are expected as strong winds and blowing snow will limit visibility. Accumulating snow will begin around 5,000 feet. Lower levels may see a dusting, but not much snow accumulation. 

The remainder of the week will see unsettled weather with varying chances of showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Credit: KXTV

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

WATCH MORE: 

'Glamping' and adventure at Santa Paula campground | Bartell's Backroads