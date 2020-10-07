Four of the next 5 days will see temps over 100 degrees in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is heading into a hot weekend.
The Valley and Foothills could see temperatures get up to around 105 degrees. The hottest day is expected to be Sunday with widespread highs in the 100s across the Valley.
While the Delta breeze will give us a slight break with our overnight temperatures, it's still going to be uncomfortably hot. Additionally, these dry, breezy conditions will also lead to elevated fire weather concerns.
Warm weather is also a concern for pets. The next few days could wreak havoc on your dog's health if they overheat, especially if you plan on taking them for a walk outside. You'll want to walk your dog early in the morning or late at night to avoid the hottest temperatures. A good rule of thumb: if it's too hot for your feet, it's too hot for your dog's paws.
