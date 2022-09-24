Weekend weather roundup: Tropical Storm Ian forecasted to strengthen

While the details are still uncertain, the potential hurricane is expected to have major impacts in Florida.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — What once was a quiet Atlantic hurricane season is no longer the case after an explosion of activity in the last week.

Hurricane Fiona slammed into Canada Friday and newly named Tropical Storm Ian looks increasingly likely to cause major disruptions in Florida and the southeast.

Ian is currently located south of Jamaica and is expected to rapidly intensify this weekend as it moves into a more favorable environment.

Once the storm tracks west of Jamaica, the currently unorganized system will experience less wind shear — a hurricane killer.

The bathtub-like waters paired with low wind shear as the storm moves through the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico is expected to cause the storm to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane.

The high-pressure system building into California will have immense impacts on the track of the storm as it nears landfall. As the ridge grows stronger, so will the trough that steers the path of the hurricane.

National Weather Service offices across the country, including on the west coast, are launching twice as many weather balloons as normal to track the intensity and movement of the ridge and trough.

Fun fact: @NHC_Atlantic has asked many offices to do 4 balloon launches daily (instead of the usual 2) over the next several days to help better forecast Tropical Storm Ian. This includes us & many of our neighboring offices out here in the PNW! #wawx pic.twitter.com/11JAUxlLtW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 24, 2022

The forecast models are having difficulty forecasting the track of the hurricane due to the uncertainties of the strength of the trough.

American and European models have stark differences in their forecasted path and impact zone. The American model has the hurricane slamming into the panhandle while the European centers the impacts near Tampa Bay.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of Emergency in preparation of the storm and NASA has delayed their launch of Artemis I.