Two more days of fire risk for Northern California

The second Red Flag Warning for lower elevations lingers for a few more days before summer-like heat extends for rest of week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a long, hot, windy Mother's day weekend with multiple, small grassfires popping up around Northern California, we still has a few more critical fire days left before we're in the clear.

The National Weather Service extended the Red Flag Warning for fire conditions through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11. The air will warm into the mid 90s, and the humidity will dip into the teens for percentages. This is very warm and dry for May in Northern California.

The Red Flag Warning is for locations below 2,000 feet above elevation with winds in the 20 - 25 m.p.h. range and gusts up to 35 m.p.h. This combination of warm, windy and dry weather allows fires to grow and spread quickly.

There have been almost double the amount of fires compared to this time last year, according to CalFire. So far in 2021, over 13,000 acres have burned from wildfires as opposed to 1,726 acres burned by this time in 2020.

California has already experienced a significant increase in the number of wildfires and acres burned compared to this time last year. Now more than ever it's critical that all Californians are prepared for wildfires. Learn more: https://t.co/9pM4R3eJxj. #WildfirePreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/1D4DrVHBTH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 5, 2021

The windy weather will wane by midweek and Wednesday will only be breezy. The rest of the week will be hot for this time in May and somewhat close to records in the mid 90s.

We do see cooling for the weekend, with a return to the 80s.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9