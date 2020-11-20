Two tornadoes and downburst winds cause damage in Northern California

An active day of weather in Northern California brought dangerous winds and two confirmed tornadoes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Active weather in Northern California Wednesday brought dangerous winds, heavy rain, hail and numerous thunderstorms possible of producing funnel clouds.

Damage reports started coming in during the afternoon. People living in Lincoln, CA saw trees downed and even a trampoline flying through the air.

The Sacramento National Weather Service surveyed the damage Thursday and confirmed the damage seen in Lincoln was due to a weakening thunderstorm and downburst winds. Those are winds that are created by a quick burst of sinking air that spreads out in different directions. These winds have been capable of reaching over 150 mph.

These are different than tornadoes but can be as dangerous and often produce similar damage.

Northern California did have two confirmed tornadoes Wednesday afternoon. One touched down between Oroville and Concow around 2:00 pm. Another one was confirmed near El Dorado Hills and Placerville around 3:45 pm.

The Najarro family captured the wind picking up their neighbors' trampoline causing it to fly across the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.