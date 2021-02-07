x
Warm weather for the Fourth of July weekend in Northern California

The Golden State is backing away from extreme heat, but normal warm weather sticking around.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Much of the West has been baking through an historic heat wave that persists in areas of Oregon, Washington and Idaho

However, Northern California has slipped back to normal weather for July.

Through the weekend, we'll see sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures near normal for this time of year. For places that have some ocean breeze influence, you can expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 80s. For areas outside of that influence, the Valley locations will top out in the low to mid 90s.  

The foothill locations will see morning lows in the 60s and 70s and highs in the 90s and daily threats of thunderstorms continues, which typically form between 2 - 6 p.m. and can produce rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Next week, the 90s continue with another heatwave set for next weekend with highs near 100 degrees. 

