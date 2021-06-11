A warming weekend ahead for Northern California

Rare days in the 70s for June will be long gone with weekend with heat returning.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A remarkable stretch of 70s degree weather in the long days of June is coming to an end with warmer temperatures on the way.

Typical June temperatures for Northern California are in the mid 80s, but recent weather has been well below those temperatures for days.

On Friday, June 11, the region comes closer to reality with highs in the low 80s and wind picking up to around 15 mph. Far Northern California will see some light rain for the Coast, as well as in the Northern Sierra, Friday with rain chances drifting away for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be warmer with Valley temperatures moving into the low 90s with breezy conditions. With the warmer weather and winds, the fire risk will be greater, but Red Flag conditions are not expected at this time.

Next week, a major heat wave should hit many western states, with highs well above 115 for Phoenix and 122 for Death Valley in the middle of the week. Northern California will see temperatures rise above 100 by Wednesday with record highs possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

