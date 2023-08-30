Air Quality Warning issued for Yolo, Solano counties due to smoke

Smoke from wildfires burning in far northern California is pushing into the rest of the state

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — An Air Quality Warning has been issued in Yolo County and northeastern Solano County Wednesday due to smoke originating from multiple wildfires in far northern California and Oregon.

"Everyone should take precautions to limit their exposure to smoke and soot, especially children, older adults, pregnant women and people who have heart or lung issue," said the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District in a news release.

Although the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) values were recorded this morning, air quality will remain at unhealthy levels for the rest of Wednesday. The highest AQI values are west of Interstate 5 in the Sacramento Valley but poor air quality has pushed as far south as Fresno and Hanford.

“When the air quality is at unhealthy levels, avoid physical exertion outdoors,” said Yolo County’s Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement. “Stay inside with the doors and windows shut, while running your air conditioner and a portable HEPA filter if you have one. If you have to go outside, wear a high-quality mask that fits your face well, like an N95, KN95, or KF94, and keep your time outside short.”

In order to stay safe and limit exposure to the smoky air, the agency recommends staying indoors with windows and doors closed, limiting or canceling outdoor activities (especially exercise), and using air conditioning as opposed to swamp coolers or whole house fans.

Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday but another blast of unhealthy air can be expected on Thursday. Strong southwestern winds by Friday will push the smoky, unhealthy air out of the region along with much cooler temperatures.

The smoke and haze present across much of the Valley this morning will diminish briefly this afternoon. However, we're expecting haze/smoke to return overnight and into Thursday morning. To check your local air quality, https://t.co/XYTBpMFRoP #Cawx pic.twitter.com/8i0gW2uPTM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 30, 2023

WATCH ALSO: