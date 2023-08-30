Smoke and unhealthy air quality affecting many Northern California cities

Ongoing fires in far Northern California are bringing smoke and haze to the Sacramento area

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, California — A number of large fires in far Northern California like the Smith River Complex Fire have been burning for weeks. Now that smoke is moving south, impacting people living in the Sacramento region and as far as Fresno.

By most metrics, it's been a fairly quiet fire season in California with the number of acres burned far below the 5-year average. The current Red Flag Warning is the latest the National Weather Service has issued the first red flag warning of the year since 2011.

The north wind that is partly responsible for the fire weather warning is also bringing smoke and haze to more populated areas like the Bay Area and Sacramento.

Smoke pollution is measured on a scale called the Air Quality Index which is color-coded from green, which is good air quality, to purple, which is hazardous.

As of Wednesday morning, many areas like Sacramento are recording "Unhealthy" air quality and there are numerous reports of smoke and haze.

An Air Quality Warning has been issued in Yolo County and northeastern Solano County due to the smoke.

The north wind will continue to bring smoke to areas South of Sacramento like Stockton, Modesto, and Fresno during the day. Short-lived onshore wind will disperse some smoke near Sacramento Wednesday evening but more north wind overnight will keep smoke and haze in the area during the day on Thursday.

The smoke and haze present across much of the Valley this morning will diminish briefly this afternoon. However, we're expecting haze/smoke to return overnight and into Thursday morning. To check your local air quality, https://t.co/XYTBpMFRoP #Cawx pic.twitter.com/8i0gW2uPTM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 30, 2023

A big pattern change will be helpful for reducing the fire risk as well as limiting ongoing fires. Friday a massive area of cooler air will move in and drop highs from the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday into the 70s. This system also will bring light rain chances to higher elevations in the Coastal Range and the Sierra. Valley areas could even see some drizzle on Friday. Precipitation should knock down smoke particles as well.

Labor Day weekend will continue to see more mild conditions with more 70s on Saturday and 80s through Monday.

WATCH ALSO: