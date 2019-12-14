SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We've had a steady stream of storms since Thanksgiving. But this weekend brings a chance to take advantage of a relatively dry weekend. Dec. 14 and Dec. 15 will primarily be sunny. A quick chance of showers overnight will bring in mostly cloudy skies after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Overnight showers will linger in the Foothills with snow showers in the Sierra. Snow levels are expected to drop to about 5,500 feet as cold air moves in. Temperatures in the valley are expected to be a few degrees above freezing, so bundle up.

By Sunday morning some patchy fog may develop, especially in rural areas. Most of it should lift by 10 a.m. and mostly sunny skies will prevail.

Kevin Scott

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the nicest days of the week in terms of a lack of cloud coverage and mostly sunny conditions.

Tuesday will bring more gloomy skies with a chance of drizzle Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend -- next weekend may be very gloomy.

