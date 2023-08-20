Cancellations, delays build at SMF as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall

So far, flight cancellations out of the Sacramento International Airport have only impacted Southwest Airlines.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Tropical Storm Hilary continues its path toward California, some flights at the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) were canceled Sunday.

The storm, once a hurricane, made landfall over Baja California Sunday morning.

At SMF, six Southwest Airlines arrivals were canceled as of Sunday morning. Southwest also canceled at least 13 departures from SMF.

The flights were scheduled to go to or arrive from San Diego, Phoenix, Ontario and Burbank.

Several SMF flights to and from Los Angeles, Ontario, Long Beach, Burbank, Phoenix and Salt Lake City were impacted by delays of up to 35 minutes.

In a statement Saturday, Southwest said they are monitoring the progress of the storm.

"As California’s largest carrier, we’ve made proactive adjustments to our flight schedule throughout the weekend and have communicated with affected Customers, sharing details of our Travel Advisory that allows additional flexibility to self-serve rebooking," the statement said. "We will continue to share updates as the storm progresses and we stand ready to assist and accommodate them during and following the storm."

