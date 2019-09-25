As we hit the first week of the fall season, triple-digit highs have remained in the forecast. However, as a series of weather systems approach Northern California, some major cooling is expected in the forecast along with more wintry precipitation.

A low-pressure system will eventually introduce a chance of showers for the Sierra Saturday morning with snow showers possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Long Range Weather Forecast, October 28-29, 2019

Weekend snow levels are expected to be below pass levels, from 5,500 to 6,500 feet. Several inches of snow are possible with this storm system, especially at pass level. This system could linger for a few days. Travel delays are expected.

Long Range Forecast for October 5, 2019

And we're keeping an eye on the development of a more prominent storm system on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

