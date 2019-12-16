SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you woke up thinking "gee, today is chilly," you probably weren't alone.

Monday morning in Sacramento was the coldest day of the season at 34 degrees. Sunday temperatures were just a degree warmer coming in at 35 degrees at 7:28 a.m. Neither are record setting though, with the record still standing at 25 degrees from 1965.

While Temperatures are a few degrees colder than the average of 38F, the Sacramento region is down slightly from last year's temps, when Dec. 15, 2018, recorded a 41 degree morning.

Since last year was a La Nina year, which saw more storms and flooding, the area was generally warmer. With 2019 being neutral year, we may see more mornings with temperatures closer to its averages.

The week before Christmas will be relatively dry, but isolated showers will move in by Wednesday morning’s commute. Mostly cloudy skies will remain Thursday and Friday.

Get ready though, as a bigger storm arrives Saturday and Sunday. If you’re planning on leaving for holiday vacation, be sure to check road conditions and flight statuses before you go. Much of the country will be dealing with heavy rain and snow.

