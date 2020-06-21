Consistent dangerous heat hitting Northern California for first official week of summer

An excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service will span over 600 miles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The first official week of summer will kick off with an excessive heat watch for most of Northern California.

The excessive heat watch runs from Monday through Friday and covers Medford, Ore., in Southern Oregon down through Bakersfield. A high pressure system will cause temperatures to rise between 99 to 110 degrees in Northern California's Valleys and Foothills.

Don’t expect a major cool down in the evenings either. Temperatures are only expected to drop to between 65 - 75 degrees overnight. Usually, a Delta breeze would help us out, but there just isn’t enough instability in the atmosphere to set up the winds, which may be a good thing, considering the fire potential with these temperatures.

While the current excessive heat watch doesn't go into effect until Monday, June 22, the heat has been creeping up on Northern California residents for several months now. This past February happened to be the driest February ever recorded in Sacramento history with no actual rain recorded. By March 4, 2020, the first record breaking temperature hit all major airports in Northern California.

The Valley saw 90 degree temperatures as early as April 24, 2020, and 100 degree temperatures were recorded as early as May 25, 2020.

While this heat continues for nearly a week, the heat risk is still high, but not nearly as high as it would be if our bodies weren’t already used to these temperatures. The heat risk is categorized as moderate throughout much of the Valley, with some spots reaching high to very high risk.

It's a good reminder to stay hydrated, limit caffeine and alcohol intake, and keep an eye on children and the elderly.